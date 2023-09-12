9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while turning north into a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A crash involving a school bus closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County, Nebraska.

Authorities said the crash Tuesday morning east of Palmyra happened when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus while it was turning north onto a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

A school bus carrying elementary students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe...
A school bus carrying elementary students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka

Latest News

Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.
Alligator captured in East Tennessee
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Allison Heim, K-State senior in human development and family science, and Brody Nemecek,...
K-State leaders to travel for a community visit in the Allen County region
Crews continue work on the new McDonald's located in the Topeka Service Area along I-70.
Opening date set for new McDonald’s in Topeka Service Area along I-70