3 sent to Topeka hospital with serious injuries following I-70 collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries following a late-morning, 2-vehicle collision on I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound I-70 and Tallgrass Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by Amanda R. Headlee, 36, of Junction City, and a 2020 Subaru driven by Michael G. Howes, 74, of Carlsbad, Cali., had both been headed east on the interstate.

KHP noted that Headlee rear-ended Howes’ vehicle which caused the Subaru to veer off the road and smash into a large rock wall in the ditch. Meanwhile, Headlee’s Avalon stopped on the shoulder.

First responders said Headlee, Howes, and his passenger, Roslyn Broas, 70, of Carlsbad, Cali., were all taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Headlee was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash while both Howes and Broas were.

