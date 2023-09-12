12th annual Kansas Book Festival preview

Kansas Book Festival preview
By David Oliver
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 12th annual Kansas Book Festival is set for Saturday September 16th at Washburn’s Mabee Library.

The event will feature 50 Kansas authors, covering everything from fiction to nonfiction, poetry and children’s fiction.

The festival also features outdoor performances, food trucks and a book-art exhibit.

For more information, visit www.kansasbookfestival.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges

Latest News

Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation
Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation
Take a stroll for the Topeka Symphony
Take a stroll for the Topeka Symphony
Topeka Forge to host rooftop concert downtown
Topeka Forge to host downtown rooftop concert
13 News at Six
String of Shawnee Co. burglaries leads to arrest of Meriden man