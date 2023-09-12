12th annual Kansas Book Festival preview

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 12th annual Kansas Book Festival is set for Saturday September 16th at Washburn’s Mabee Library.

The event will feature 50 Kansas authors, covering everything from fiction to nonfiction, poetry and children’s fiction.

The festival also features outdoor performances, food trucks and a book-art exhibit.

For more information, visit www.kansasbookfestival.com.

