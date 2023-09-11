New and expecting parents attend Stormont’s Welcome Baby Jubilee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail hosted their bi-annual Welcome Baby Jubilee event, Sunday.

The event was held at Stormont’s Pozez Education Center.

New and expecting parents could discover what Stormont’s mother and baby team had to offer with vendor tables set up sharing resources and information.

Organizers say the event helps parents work through what could be an uncertain time.

“They have the opportunity to walk through the vendor station. If they stop at each station they have a chance to enter into a raffle to win one of our great prizes then they can schedule a time to go on a tour within the 2 hours that we’re here. They walk through looking at the labor unit the triage unit, the breastfeeding center, postpartum, they peek into the window of the nursery and then they get to ask any questions at each of those stations what to expect. This event is really to calm the nerves. So where do I go when it’s time to come to the hospital? Who are the people that I’m going to see. Who can I go to outside of the hospital that might support different needs of myself and my baby so I think this is the time to ease the nerves and maybe not see as many of those,” says Ashley Seematter, Assistant Professor, Baker University.

The event is held once in the spring and then again in the fall.

