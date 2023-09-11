Topeka West High School JROTC honors victims of 9/11 attacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka West High School Junior ROTC held a ceremony during the morning hours of Monday, Sep. 11 to honor the victims claimed in the 9/11 attacks.

The ceremony at the high school was attended by students and first responders, who had the chance to hear stories and performances of TAPS and the National Anthem performed by the choir.

No students at Topeka West High School were alive during the 9/11 attacks, but senior Charlie White says he hopes his generation can understand its significance. “I don’t think my generation really feels the deep impact it had on America because we were born in an era when it was history,” White said. “I think today could be a really amazing opportunity for this tragedy to be seen as less of a historical event and more as something personal, something we can mourn together.”

One of the event’s speakers was Lt. Col. James Hall, who is the Head Army Instructor for the Topeka West JROTC. He says he hopes the young cadets understand how important it is to honor the victims. “It was a dramatic event that impacted our nation,” Hall said. “All of these cadets were not born yet when the events around 9/11 happened, and we want to honor those who lost their lives in the attack.”

