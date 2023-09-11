Topeka Metro receives federal honors for efforts to increase ridership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City’s bus service has another award to tack on its shelf after it received federal honors for its effort to increase ridership.

As part of the 2023 Kansas Public Transit Association/Midwest Transit Conference, Topeka Metro says it was honored by the Federal Transit Administration for its efforts to increase ridership.

Topeka Metro noted that the awards ceremony was held on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Westin Crown Center in Kansas City, Mo. Representatives with the FTA were on hand to honor organizations from Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.

The bus service also said that FTA Region 7 Regional Administrator Mokhtee Ahmed presented the award to Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent.

