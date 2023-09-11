Topeka Metro receives federal honors for efforts to increase ridership

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City’s bus service has another award to tack on its shelf after it received federal honors for its effort to increase ridership.

As part of the 2023 Kansas Public Transit Association/Midwest Transit Conference, Topeka Metro says it was honored by the Federal Transit Administration for its efforts to increase ridership.

Topeka Metro noted that the awards ceremony was held on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Westin Crown Center in Kansas City, Mo. Representatives with the FTA were on hand to honor organizations from Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.

The bus service also said that FTA Region 7 Regional Administrator Mokhtee Ahmed presented the award to Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession
KBI officials said the whereabouts of 61-year-old Tom Audley are unknown, and the public’s...
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled after Wichita man found safe
A local restaurant in downtown Topeka celebrated a milestone Saturday.
Downtown Topeka restaurant celebrates 5th anniversary
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka

Latest News

Scooter’s Coffee presents a $58,960 donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support on Sept. 7 to...
Scooter’s campaign awards nearly $59K to Wounded Warriors Family Support
FILE
Nearly $10 million granted to Kansas organizations to improve lives of children
Dwayne Wilkes
Expired registration leads to Topeka man’s early-morning drug arrest
The man accused of a 2022 drunk driving incident that resulted in a head-on collision along...
Topeka man accused of drunk driving following Highway 24 crash pleas guilty