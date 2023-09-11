Topeka man accused of drunk driving following Highway 24 crash pleas guilty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of a 2022 drunk driving incident that resulted in a head-on collision along Highway 24 has pleaded guilty.

Shawnee County District Court records indicate that on Friday, Sept. 8, Adam Campbell, the driver who crossed over the Highway 24 center line in Topeka, pleaded guilty.

On Nov. 21, 2022, the KHP crash log said first responders were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found Campbell had been headed east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle.

On Friday, court records showed that Campbell pleaded guilty to his first charge of driving under the influence as his second charge of Improper crossover on a divided highway was dismissed.

Instead of spending three months in the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, court records also noted that Campbell has been placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He has also been ordered to pay $158 in court costs and $250 in fines with one year to do so.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

