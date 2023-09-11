Topeka man accused of drunk driving following Highway 24 crash pleas guilty

FILE
FILE(Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of a 2022 drunk driving incident that resulted in a head-on collision along Highway 24 has pleaded guilty.

Shawnee County District Court records indicate that on Friday, Sept. 8, Adam Campbell, the driver who crossed over the Highway 24 center line in Topeka, pleaded guilty.

On Nov. 21, 2022, the KHP crash log said first responders were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found Campbell had been headed east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle.

On Friday, court records showed that Campbell pleaded guilty to his first charge of driving under the influence as his second charge of Improper crossover on a divided highway was dismissed.

Instead of spending three months in the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, court records also noted that Campbell has been placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He has also been ordered to pay $158 in court costs and $250 in fines with one year to do so.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession
KBI officials said the whereabouts of 61-year-old Tom Audley are unknown, and the public’s...
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled after Wichita man found safe
A local restaurant in downtown Topeka celebrated a milestone Saturday.
Downtown Topeka restaurant celebrates 5th anniversary
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical investigated a substance leak from a rail car in Lawrence,...
Fire, medical crews investigate substance leak from rail car in Lawrence

Latest News

FILE
Kansans who struggle to pay phone, internet bills may be eligible for 2 programs
A car was pulled out of a pond Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in west Topeka.
Car pulled out of pond after crash Monday morning in west Topeka
A black Chevrolet Malibu is pulled out of a pond Monday morning after a crash at S.W. 6th and...
Car pulled out of pond after crash Monday morning in west Topeka
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka