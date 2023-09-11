Topeka Interim City Manager talks about employee retention & recognition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Interim City Manager Richard Nienstedt says recent investments by the Governing Body will increase pay for Publics Works employees and Topeka Fire’s bargaining units.

Additionally, the City of Topeka invites citizens to nominate city employees who go above and beyond. The recognition program is called TAB (Topeka Above and Beyond) and nominations can be made at www.topeka.org/citymanager/tab-awards.

