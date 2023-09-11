Topeka church tolls bells Monday morning to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church tolled its bells Monday morning to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, along the Eastern seaboard.

First Lutheran Church, 1234 S.W. Fairlawn, tolled bells at 7:46 a.m., 8:03 a.m., 8:37 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. in memory of those who lost their lives that day 22 years ago.

Jerry Anderson, First Lutheran Church organist, said the church has honored those who died on 9/11 each year by tolling its bells.

The timing of the bells being tolled reflected the time that four passenger jet airplanes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Two of the jets hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; another hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.,; and another crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Other 9/11 commemorations also were held on Monday in Topeka and in northeast Kansas.

