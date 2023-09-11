Suicide Prevention Resources in Northeast Kansas

Suicide Prevention resources in Northeast Kansas
By David Oliver
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s suicide prevention week, a time to raise awareness of the struggles some people are facing. There are many resources available for help in Northeast Kansas. Licensed counselor Phelica Glass shares some of the resources for help. Including this free webinar Wednesday September 13th.

https://events.themighty.com/events/details/the-mighty-mental-health-events-presents-ask-dr-jill-safely-communicating-about-suicide/

Licensed counselor Phelica Glass talks about suicide prevention resources
