Strong storm winds topple pair of semi-trucks in Western Kansas, 2 injured

GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds from a weekend storm toppled a pair of semi-trucks in Western Kansas and injured two men.

The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of K-211 and I-70 in Gove Co. with reports of a single-vehicle incident.

When first responders arrived, they found a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Mario L. Swain, 33, of Branson, Mo., had been parked on the ramp to eastbound I-70 when the wind toppled the truck and trailer.

KHP noted that Swain’s passenger, Darius Knowlton, 60, of Springfield, Mo., was taken to the Gove Co. Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Neither Knowlton nor Swain were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

Then, about 15 minutes after the first call was received, KHP said it received a second call a few miles down the road - near mile marker 103.8 on westbound I-70 - with reports of another incident involving a semi-truck.

When first responders arrived at this scene, they said they found a 2019 Freightliner driven by Yahannes A. Wedajo, 39, of Denver, had been parked on the right shoulder. However, high winds from the storm also toppled this truck.

KHP said in the second incident, the wind forced the semi to flip on its driver’s side and then slid the trailer across both lanes of the interstate, across the median and partially into the passing lane.

First responders said Wedajo was taken to Logan County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.