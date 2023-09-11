Scooter’s campaign awards nearly $59K to Wounded Warriors Family Support

Scooter’s Coffee presents a $58,960 donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support on Sept. 7 to...
Scooter’s Coffee presents a $58,960 donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support on Sept. 7 to help combat-wounded veterans and their families. Pictured (from left) are Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley, Scooter’s Coffee Chief Community Officer Bill Black and Scooter’s Coffee President Joe Thornton.(Scooter's Coffee)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $59,000 was recently bestowed on Wounded Warriors Family Support following a campaign run by a local coffee chain.

Scooter’s Coffee announced that it recently awarded a $58,960 check to Wounded Warriors Family Support to provide valuable resources and programs to veterans and their families.

“Scooter’s Coffee has made a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of combat-wounded veterans and their families,” said Kate McCauley, President of Wounded Warriors Family Support. “We are extremely thankful for the support of Scooter’s Coffee franchisees, employees and loyal customers who support our military families.”

Between Aug. 2 and 11, with an additional boost on Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7, Scooter's said customers had the option to add a donation to their order. All proceeds went to the Wounded Warriors Family Support to help hometown heroes heal, recover and achieve freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

“Scooter’s Coffee was proud to join forces with Wounded Warriors Family Support for a sixth consecutive year to help combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action,” said Bill Black, Chief Community Officer for Scooter’s Coffee. “Courage is an important core value at Scooter’s Coffee. We thank veterans for their sacrifices and courage in serving our country. With the help of Wounded Warriors Family Support, veterans and their families continue to demonstrate courage in overcoming the challenges they face in life.”

Since 2018, Scooter’s said it has raised nearly $215,000 to help the organization provide services and other programs to military families.

