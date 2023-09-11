Saint Mark’s celebrates reopens after big renovation

St. Mark’s AME church held a dedication service for their new restorations, along with celebrating their 143rd anniversary.
By Claire Decatur
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The church has added in an elevator and has redone the ceiling, roof, kitchen and basement.

Starting the service with singing, presiding Bishop Clement Fough led the congregation in a Bible reading to dedicate the church.

“This has been one of the most incredible days of my life. We have been on Zoom for the last 3 years,” said Reverend Shirley Heermance.

Carolyn Wims-Campbell is a 4-th generation member of the church and says it is just wonderful to see everyone back after spending so long apart...

“To come back into our church and see the beautiful restoration is just heartwarming,” said Wims-Campbell. “Were thankful to God because it’s just all through His doings that were able to do this because of the grants we were able to receive.”

Some members have been at St. Mark’s for over 64 years and say it seems like God has been guiding them though this restoration process from the very beginning.

