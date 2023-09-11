Partridge woman pronounced dead after highway collision with semi

RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Partridge woman has lost her life as the result of a weekend collision with a semi-truck southwest of Hutchinson.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-61 and Partridge Rd. in Reno Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1987 Buick Century driven by Janice L. Richardson, 77, of Partridge, had been headed north on Partridge Rd. Meanwhile, a 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Ronald L. Johnson, 57, of Moundridge, had been headed northeast on the highway.

KHP noted that Richardson stopped at the posted sign at K-61 and attempted to drive across the highway, however, her Buick and Johnson’s semi collided in the intersection.

First responders said Richardson was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, however, she was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. Johnson escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

