Nearly $10 million granted to Kansas organizations to improve lives of children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $10 million has been granted to several Kansas organizations to improve the lives of children and families in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Sept. 11, that the Kansas Department for Children and Families has awarded its final round of Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Community Capacity Grants. About $10 million was granted to five organizations to meet essential needs, expand programs, increase training for volunteers and expand services for children and families.

“It is vital that Kansas children and their families receive essential physical and mental health services, housing, nutrition, educational and advocacy services throughout the state,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants will ensure that children and families have access to the supports necessary for success.”

Kelly noted that the grants will be effective on Oct. 1.

“At DCF, we believe that communities bring strength through relationships and resources,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “These organizations are doing just that by offering children and families opportunities to learn and coordinate health, housing, and nutritional services available through state and local resources.”

Grant awardees include:

Organization Project Grant Amount Unite Us Funds will provide software and implementation services for 3 years to provide users with closed-loop referrals to community-based organizations to help address social care needs. $7.7 million Community Green Farms The 2-year grant will be used to implement a school initiative in Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Labette, Linn, Montgomery and Wilson counties to construct a hydroponic farm classroom and provide students with more nutritious food. $1.05 million Children’s First The grant will be used to renovate and convert the Woodland United Methodist Church in Wichita to become a community center with workspace, services and special events. $600,000 Kansas CASA Association The 2-year grant will increase statewide knowledge of the organization’s mission, attract potential volunteers, staff and board members, reach those in need of services and streamline access. $375,000 CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties The 2-year grant will support an improved volunteer experience with renovations to a training space to allow for improved and expanded capacity including both in-person and virtual options. $125,000

