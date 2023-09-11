Monday forecast: A cool day with showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be a dreary cool day with spotty rain showers and a low chance for a brief t-storm. After today it will be nice weather with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures for the week ahead.

Taking Action:

Have the umbrella handy and the rain coat. While it won’t be all day rain at one specific spot, there will be rain somewhere in northeast KS for most if not the entire day. Check the radar before heading out if you want to find out where the rain is. Most spots will get a Trace-0.25″ although there is a chance some areas get heavier rain. While some models indicate more than 1″, the probability for that is very low.

Monitoring a low chance for rain again late Friday night possibly lingering into Saturday. Uncertainty exists on details so keep checking back through the week for updates on this part of the forecast.



After a hot start to the month with highs mainly in the 90s and even triple digits, this week will be much much cooler. Today will be the coolest day of the week with steady temperatures the remainder of the week with highs in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 50s with some spots even getting down in the 40s!

Normal High: 83/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Spotty showers through the day with a low chance an isolated t-storm develops. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few lingering showers early in the evening mainly south of I-70 with decreasing clouds. Fog develops late. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Morning fog will lead to plenty of sun once it dissipates. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s-low 80s for most spots the rest of the week and lows remain comfortable in the 50s. Enough to give the AC a break all week and open the windows to enjoy some fresh air.

Models differ on specific details on a rain chance Friday night into Saturday so keep checking back for updates on this through the week. Models also differ on how much it warms up early next week. Highs could remain in the 80s or even warm back up in the 90s!

