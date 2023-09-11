Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two victims were beaten and robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka in early September one man has been arrested and remains behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to the 300 block of SE Lawrence St. with reports of a robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two victims had been beaten and robbed with a gun. A resulting investigation led TPD to identify the suspect as Christian Soto, 20, of Topeka.

TPD noted that Soto was found and arrested just after 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Theft of less than $1,500

As of Monday, Soto remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

