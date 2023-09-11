‘Keep my day job’: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on starring in State Farm ad

State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and Jake from State Farm. The ad was shot at a Hi-Boy Drive-In location in Independence.(State Farm)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seems to be his own worst critic, at least when it comes to his performance away from the NFL field.

The legendary NFL coach said he plans to keep his day job after starring in a second State Farm commercial alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

State Farm debuted the ad Thursday night as the NFL kicked off a new season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead between the Chiefs and Lions.

The commercial catches up with Reid, Mahomes, and Jake from State Farm at a diner. The two men use a combo meal to explain how Reid can save money while bundling home and auto insurance with State Farm.

READ MORE: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence

Not only does the ad star Reid and Mahomes, a production crew took over an Independence Hi-Boy Drive-In to shoot it earlier this year. The restaurant is just a few miles from Arrowhead.

Reid said he agreed to do a second commercial with the insurance company as a favor to Mahomes.

“I’m not an actor, for sure, but you know, something in the off season that I did and the reason I kinda did it for Pat and they asked us to do another one so I did it. But I know I’m not very good at it and so I’m gonna keep my day job here,” Reid said.

ALSO READ: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable

While Reid plans to keep his coaching gig, another member of the team doesn’t have any trouble getting in front of a camera. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will join Mahomes in another State Farm commercial. State Farm says the new ad featuring the two Chiefs stars will debut during Sunday’s Chiefs game in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka
A black Chevrolet Malibu is pulled out of a pond Monday morning after a crash at S.W. 6th and...
Car pulled out of pond after two-vehicle crash Monday morning in west Topeka
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders...
Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los...
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in action against the Baltimore Ravens during an...
REPORTS: Tyler Lockett is "OK" after spending night in hospital
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
NFL says Titans weren't offsides on blocked kick
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
Titans rally, spoil Mahomes' return beating Chiefs 35-32