Kansans who struggle to pay phone, internet bills may be eligible for 2 programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans who struggle to pay their phone and internet bills may be eligible for two assistance programs offering discounts.

The Kansas Corporation Commission announced on Monday, Sept. 11, that there are programs available to help Kansans who may be struggling to pay for phone and internet services.

During Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week, the KCC said it has joined utility regulators across the nation to encourage those in need of assistance to apply for Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program. Both help those who may be low-income stay connected so they may access healthcare, attend classes, find employment and call for help in an emergency.

KCC noted that Lifeline provides federal and state discounts up to $17.02 per month on phone service and broadband. About 7 million Americans currently benefit from the program, including about 30,000 Kansans.

The Commission indicated that the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Plan also provides a monthly internet service discount of up to $30 and a single-time device discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

FCC data showed that about 20 million Americans are currently enrolled in the ACP, including about 120,000 Kansans.

KCC noted that eligibility is based on income - at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for Lifeline and at or below 200% for ACP. Eligibility may also be granted based on participation in the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FHPA)

Veterans Pension & Survivors Pension Benefit

Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance

Tribally Administered Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

Head Start Tribal Programs (income-based)

The Food Distribution Program on Tribal Lands

The Commission said those who do qualify for Lifeline are automatically eligible to participate in ACP. Others may still qualify for ACP if they meet the following criteria:

Are approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Meet the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.

Due to higher income maximums, KCC said ACP also has the chance to help families who may not qualify for other types of assistance. The maximum income for a family of four to qualify for ACP is $60,000 compared to $40,500 for Lifeline. Both programs offer additional discounts for those who live on tribal lands.

For more information about income eligibility and the enrollment process, click HERE.

