K-State stays the same in AP Poll, Kansas receives votes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With week two of the college football season now concluded, a new AP Top 25 Poll has been released.

Kansas State’s 42-13 win over Troy has kept them at No. 15.

Meanwhile, Kansas received votes for the first time this season after its 34-23 win over Illinois. The 19 votes the Jayhawks received put them at No. 29, unofficially.

Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State took the top three spots, respectively. Texas’ big win over Alabama pushed the Longhorns ahead to the No. 4 spot.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.