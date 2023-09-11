K-State stays the same in AP Poll, Kansas receives votes

(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With week two of the college football season now concluded, a new AP Top 25 Poll has been released.

Kansas State’s 42-13 win over Troy has kept them at No. 15.

Meanwhile, Kansas received votes for the first time this season after its 34-23 win over Illinois. The 19 votes the Jayhawks received put them at No. 29, unofficially.

Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State took the top three spots, respectively. Texas’ big win over Alabama pushed the Longhorns ahead to the No. 4 spot.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners for Topeka’s West Ridge Mall
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka
KBI officials said the whereabouts of 61-year-old Tom Audley are unknown, and the public’s...
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled after Wichita man found safe
Topeka Police are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to a...
Topeka Police attempt to locate Topeka man in connection to shooting, robberies
Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws against Troy during the first half of an NCAA...
Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13
KPZ Week 2 Play of The Night
Kansas tight end Jared Casey celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an...
Kansas football takes down Illinois
Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins
Postgame Thoughts: Emporia State upsets Northwest Missouri State Thursday