K-State football to open Big 12 in primetime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats announced further details Monday about their Big 12 opener against UCF at home on Sep. 23.

The team will play in primetime at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

The Wildcats are looking to win back-to-back conference openers for the first time since 2011-12. KSU defeated No. 6 Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener in 2022.

The matchup will be the first ever conference matchup between the two schools and the second meeting in history. The two teams met in 2010 when K-State won 17-10 on a last-minute touchdown.

K-State closes out non-conference play on the road Saturday, Sep. 16 against former conference foe Missouri. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

