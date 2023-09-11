K-State football to open Big 12 in primetime

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats announced further details Monday about their Big 12 opener against UCF at home on Sep. 23.

The team will play in primetime at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

The Wildcats are looking to win back-to-back conference openers for the first time since 2011-12. KSU defeated No. 6 Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener in 2022.

The matchup will be the first ever conference matchup between the two schools and the second meeting in history. The two teams met in 2010 when K-State won 17-10 on a last-minute touchdown.

K-State closes out non-conference play on the road Saturday, Sep. 16 against former conference foe Missouri. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession
KBI officials said the whereabouts of 61-year-old Tom Audley are unknown, and the public’s...
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled after Wichita man found safe
A local restaurant in downtown Topeka celebrated a milestone Saturday.
Downtown Topeka restaurant celebrates 5th anniversary
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) passes to running back Devin Neal for a touchdown during the...
Game time announced for KU football’s Big 12 opener vs. BYU
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball...
K-State basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule
K-State stays the same in AP Poll, Kansas receives votes
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws against Troy during the first half of an NCAA...
Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13