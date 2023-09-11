K-State basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball will host nine games at Bramlage Coliseum during non-conference play in the 2023-24 season.

The team released their non-conference schedule Monday, Sep. 11 as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

The season will start Nov. 1 for an exhibition matchup against in-state Division II school Emporia State. The Wildcats’ regular season begins Nov. 6 with a matchup against the USC Trojans for the Hall of Fame series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The team will then return home for a two-game home stand before heading to the Bahamas to play in the third annual Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Information on the event can be found HERE.

After their Bahamian trip, K-State will return to Manhattan for a four-game home stand, highlighted by the Big 12/Big East Battle against three-time NCAA champion Villanova in the battle of the Wildcats.

They will then play their lone true road test on Dec. 9 in Baton Rouge, La. against SEC opponent LSU. KSU will then host Nebraska before playing against in-state rival Wichita State at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Dec. 21 before wrapping up non-conference play Jan. 2, 2024 against Chicago State.

The full non-conference schedule can be found below. The boldfaced games represent games played at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

DateOpponent
Nov. 1Emporia State (Exh.)
Nov. 6USC (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Nov. 10Bellarmine
Nov. 13South Dakota State
Nov. 17Providence (Nassau, The Bahamas)
Nov. 19Miami (Fla.)/Georgia (Nassau, The Bahamas)
Nov. 22Central Arkansas
Nov. 28Oral Roberts
Dec. 2North Alabama
Dec. 5Villanova (Big 12/Big East Battle)
Dec. 9at LSU
Dec. 17Nebraska
Dec. 21Wichita State (Kansas City, Mo.)
Jan. 2Chicago State

Game times and TV coverage is TBD.

