K-State basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball will host nine games at Bramlage Coliseum during non-conference play in the 2023-24 season.

The team released their non-conference schedule Monday, Sep. 11 as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

The season will start Nov. 1 for an exhibition matchup against in-state Division II school Emporia State. The Wildcats’ regular season begins Nov. 6 with a matchup against the USC Trojans for the Hall of Fame series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The team will then return home for a two-game home stand before heading to the Bahamas to play in the third annual Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Information on the event can be found HERE.

After their Bahamian trip, K-State will return to Manhattan for a four-game home stand, highlighted by the Big 12/Big East Battle against three-time NCAA champion Villanova in the battle of the Wildcats.

They will then play their lone true road test on Dec. 9 in Baton Rouge, La. against SEC opponent LSU. KSU will then host Nebraska before playing against in-state rival Wichita State at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Dec. 21 before wrapping up non-conference play Jan. 2, 2024 against Chicago State.

The full non-conference schedule can be found below. The boldfaced games represent games played at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Date Opponent Nov. 1 Emporia State (Exh.) Nov. 6 USC (Las Vegas, Nev.) Nov. 10 Bellarmine Nov. 13 South Dakota State Nov. 17 Providence (Nassau, The Bahamas) Nov. 19 Miami (Fla.)/Georgia (Nassau, The Bahamas) Nov. 22 Central Arkansas Nov. 28 Oral Roberts Dec. 2 North Alabama Dec. 5 Villanova (Big 12/Big East Battle) Dec. 9 at LSU Dec. 17 Nebraska Dec. 21 Wichita State (Kansas City, Mo.) Jan. 2 Chicago State

Game times and TV coverage is TBD.

