Hot Air Balloons fill the sky at Topeka’s Huff ‘n Puff rally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second day of the 48th annual Huff and Puff hot air balloon rally set off Saturday.

People gathered Saturday evening at Mount Hope Balloon Field to watch hot air balloons soar through the skies of Topeka.

“Huff and Puff is a hot air balloon rally. It’s on its 48th consecutive year. We even had a COVID edition. It’s an event where pilots from all different states and areas come together and share with the sport with the public,” says Lori Hutchinson, Rally Coordinator.

The three-day hot air balloon rally is free and open to the public and it features more than balloons.

“Mary, our vendor coordinator has filled all of our vendor spots this year and she’s tries her best to get all different kinds of vendors. So we have bounce houses, we have kids things, we have adult things. You know it’s a free event to come in, but show our vendor some love cause they’ve been out here working the crowds,” says Hutchinson.

Elliott Crabtree is a high school student who is also a hot air balloon pilot in training.

He says nothing compares to the feeling he gets when he is high in the air.

“Amazing, I mean there’s no way to describe it unless you do it. You don’t even feel like you’re off the ground, honestly. But then you look over and there’s ground all around you. It’s beautiful,” says Crabtree.

Hutchinson says she never fails to be impressed by how everything always seems to come together.

“It’s pretty amazing just to watch the whole process. The balloon inflates. It goes up into the air and it floats away. All and all it’s just amazing how it all works out,” says Hutchinson.

The final balloon flight is scheduled for 7 to 8 a.m. Sunday.

