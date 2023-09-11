Game time announced for KU football’s Big 12 opener vs. BYU

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) passes to running back Devin Neal for a touchdown during the...
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) passes to running back Devin Neal for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Further details have been announced by Kansas Athletics for KU football’s conference-opening game against BYU.

The school announced the game, which will be played Sat. Sep. 23 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN.

The Jayhawks are currently 2-0 for the second straight season, the first time they’ve started 2-0 in back-to-back years since 2008-09.

The team travels to face Nevada Sat. Sep. 16 at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession
KBI officials said the whereabouts of 61-year-old Tom Audley are unknown, and the public’s...
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled after Wichita man found safe
A local restaurant in downtown Topeka celebrated a milestone Saturday.
Downtown Topeka restaurant celebrates 5th anniversary
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State football to open Big 12 in primetime
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball...
K-State basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule
K-State stays the same in AP Poll, Kansas receives votes
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws against Troy during the first half of an NCAA...
Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13