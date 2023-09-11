Game time announced for KU football’s Big 12 opener vs. BYU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Further details have been announced by Kansas Athletics for KU football’s conference-opening game against BYU.

The school announced the game, which will be played Sat. Sep. 23 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN.

BYU game time 🚨



September 23 • 2:30 PM CT

Kansas vs. BYU • DBKMS • ESPN #PackTheBooth → https://t.co/0QeRrC3nfd pic.twitter.com/yjtGrQk4ne — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 11, 2023

The Jayhawks are currently 2-0 for the second straight season, the first time they’ve started 2-0 in back-to-back years since 2008-09.

The team travels to face Nevada Sat. Sep. 16 at 9:30 p.m.

