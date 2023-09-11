Expired registration leads to Topeka man’s early-morning drug arrest

Dwayne Wilkes
Dwayne Wilkes(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expired registration led to the arrest of one Topeka man after drugs were found in his possession during an early-morning traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, deputies stopped a tan 1997 Infiniti J30 passenger car with an expired tag near SE 29th St. and SE Virginia Ave.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. Dwayne E. Wilkes, 63, of Topeka, was arrested as a result.

Wilkes was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Operate vehicle without registration or with an expired tag
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle
  • Topeka bench warrants

As of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Wilkes remains behind bars with an $855 bond listed for his Topeka warrants and no bond listed for his other crimes. No court appearance has been set yet.

