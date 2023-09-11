Chase spurred near Downtown Topeka leads to man’s arrest

Tommy Dunn
Tommy Dunn(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars for a litany of traffic violations following a short chase just south of Downtown Topeka over the weekend.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, law enforcement officials with the Fugitive Warrant Unit on patrol in the 1300 block of SW Harrison Ave. spotted a suspect with multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, identified as Tommy E. Dunn Sr., 55, of Topeka, they said he refused and sped away from the scene in a silver passenger car. A chase was initiated.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit came to an end a few blocks away in the 1400 block of SW Western Ave.

Law enforcement officials noted that Dunn was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Two counts of flee or attempt to elude
  • Possession of opiates
  • Two counts of interference with law enforcement
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Operate vehicle without registration or with an expired tag
  • Two counts of vehicle registration violations
  • Three counts of vehicle liability insurance required
  • Three counts of driving while suspended
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Two counts of improper display of a license plate
  • Unsafe turning or stopping
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt
  • Wyandotte Co. warrant

As of Monday, Dunn remains behind bars with a total bond of $45,500 as well as no bond listed for four of his warrants. A court appearance has been set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 31.

