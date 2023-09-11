Car pulled out of pond after crash Monday morning in west Topeka

A car was pulled out of a pond Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in west Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was pulled out of a pond Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in west Topeka.

The crash was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday at S.W. 6th and Gage.

Police at the scene said a black Chevrolet Malibu and a red Dodge pickup truck collided in the intersection.

The impact sent the Chevrolet over the curb on the southeast corner of the intersection and its front end came to rest in a pond.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was reported to be pregnant, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the truck.

Crews cleared the scene around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession
KBI officials said the whereabouts of 61-year-old Tom Audley are unknown, and the public’s...
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled after Wichita man found safe
A local restaurant in downtown Topeka celebrated a milestone Saturday.
Downtown Topeka restaurant celebrates 5th anniversary
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical investigated a substance leak from a rail car in Lawrence,...
Fire, medical crews investigate substance leak from rail car in Lawrence

Latest News

FILE
Kansans who struggle to pay phone, internet bills may be eligible for 2 programs
A car was pulled out of a pond Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in west Topeka.
Car pulled out of pond after crash Monday morning in west Topeka
FILE
Topeka man accused of drunk driving following Highway 24 crash pleas guilty
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka