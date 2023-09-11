Car pulled out of pond after crash Monday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was pulled out of a pond Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in west Topeka.

The crash was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday at S.W. 6th and Gage.

Police at the scene said a black Chevrolet Malibu and a red Dodge pickup truck collided in the intersection.

The impact sent the Chevrolet over the curb on the southeast corner of the intersection and its front end came to rest in a pond.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was reported to be pregnant, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the truck.

Crews cleared the scene around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.