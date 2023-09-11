Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries

OZAWKIE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars while his father recovers from life-threatening injuries following an attempted murder near Lake Perry.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, law enforcement officials were called to 6956 Shawnee Ln., Lake Ridge Estates in Ozawkie, with reports from the victim that he had been hit by a blunt object several times.

First responders said when they arrived, they found Michael J. West, 59, with life-threatening injuries and he was taken by a Jefferson Co. Ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office said Michael T. West, 30, who lives with the victim, was identified as the suspect and was found in Leavenworth around 11:40 a.m. Saturday. He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail on attempted murder in the first degree.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig also confirmed to 13 NEWS that Michael T. West is the son of Michael J. West.

Law enforcement officials noted that Michael T. West remains behind bars with no bond listed pending his first court appearance.

