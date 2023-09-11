Attempt to run from RCPD lands Manhattan man behind bars

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to run from law enforcement officials over the weekend was unsuccessful after a man was found and arrested in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, law enforcement officials spotted a man known to have a warrant out for his arrest as he was walking in the 400 block of Fort Riley Blvd.

When they attempted to arrest John Swartz, 52, of Manhattan, on his warrant for failure to appear, RCPD said he ran. Swartz was then found a short time later and arrested.

Swartz was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Failure to appear

As of Monday, Swartz remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

