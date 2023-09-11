4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners for Topeka’s West Ridge Mall
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka
KBI officials said the whereabouts of 61-year-old Tom Audley are unknown, and the public’s...
UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled after Wichita man found safe
Topeka Police are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to a...
Topeka Police attempt to locate Topeka man in connection to shooting, robberies
Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession

Latest News

Stormont Vail hosted their bi-annual Welcome Baby Jubilee event, Sunday.
New and expecting parents attend Stormont’s Welcome Baby Jubilee
St. Mark’s AME church held a dedication service for their new restorations, along with...
Saint Mark’s celebrates reopens after big renovation
K-State stays the same in AP Poll, Kansas receives votes
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters