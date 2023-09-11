3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after K-9s led to the discovery of drugs in two early-morning weekend traffic stops south of Topeka.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, law enforcement officials stopped a silver 1997 Buick Park Avenue near SW 37th St. and SW Lincolnshire Rd. for a traffic violation.
During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 unit found illegal drugs in the vehicle. As a result, Charles W. Alford 37, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Possession of opiates
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
- Turn signal must be used at least 100 feet before a move
As of Monday, Alford no longer remains behind bars as his $2,500 bond has been posted.
Then, around 3:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix in the 7100 block of SW Montara Pkwy. for another traffic violation.
During this stop, the Sheriff’s Office said another K-9 unit signaled to illegal drugs in the vehicle. As a result, Crystal A. Ferguson, 32, and Ronald L. Stookey Jr., 47, both of Topeka, were arrested.
Ferguson was booked on:
- Possession of opiates
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
Stookey was booked on:
- Possession of opiates
- Driving while license suspended
- Topeka bench warrants
As of Monday, neither Ferguson nor Stookey remain behind bars as their respective bonds have also been posted. In Alford’s case, a court date has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.