3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after K-9s led to the discovery of drugs in two early-morning weekend traffic stops south of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, law enforcement officials stopped a silver 1997 Buick Park Avenue near SW 37th St. and SW Lincolnshire Rd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 unit found illegal drugs in the vehicle. As a result, Charles W. Alford 37, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Turn signal must be used at least 100 feet before a move

As of Monday, Alford no longer remains behind bars as his $2,500 bond has been posted.

Then, around 3:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix in the 7100 block of SW Montara Pkwy. for another traffic violation.

During this stop, the Sheriff’s Office said another K-9 unit signaled to illegal drugs in the vehicle. As a result, Crystal A. Ferguson, 32, and Ronald L. Stookey Jr., 47, both of Topeka, were arrested.

Ferguson was booked on:

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Stookey was booked on:

Possession of opiates

Driving while license suspended

Topeka bench warrants

As of Monday, neither Ferguson nor Stookey remain behind bars as their respective bonds have also been posted. In Alford’s case, a court date has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

