Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested for drug and alcohol possession on Saturday, Sept 9.

Around 9:14 p.m. an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle around mile marker 141 on US-75 Highway, near Carbondale for a traffic violation. During the stop, illegal narcotics were found.

The driver, Mickey J. R. Mullican, 19, of Topeka, was taken into custody on suspicion of:

Possession of cocaine

Minor in possession of alcohol

Fail to appear arrest warrant

Mullican was transported to the Osage County Jail Facility.

