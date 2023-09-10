Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession

Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested for drug and alcohol possession on Saturday, Sept 9.

Around 9:14 p.m. an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle around mile marker 141 on US-75 Highway, near Carbondale for a traffic violation. During the stop, illegal narcotics were found.

The driver, Mickey J. R. Mullican, 19, of Topeka, was taken into custody on suspicion of:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Minor in possession of alcohol
  • Fail to appear arrest warrant

Mullican was transported to the Osage County Jail Facility.

