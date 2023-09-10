NOTO hold second annual ArtCake Pancake fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Art District and Topeka Rescue Mission had their ArtCake Pancake joint fundraiser where friends and families could come out and enjoy a pancake breakfast.

Everyone was able to embrace the art in the district while supporting the NOTO community.

Staci Ogle said that the fundraiser supports the public art in the district and the events they have.

“Art has been transformative for our Topeka community and there’s not enough of it down here,” said Ogle. “So, we’re constantly trying to create new experiences for Topeka and give them just the fulfillment and enjoyment that comes from art.”

WIBW’s Jeremy Goodwin participated in the Topeka Celebrity ArtCake competition and got second place.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.