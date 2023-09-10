Motorcyclists ride for Topeka’s Veterans

Motorcyclists ride for Topeka’s Veterans
By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikers came out to the historic Harley Davidson of Topeka Saturday for a 100-mile ride all in support of our veterans.

Hundreds of bikes lined up as the 9th annual Hand Up Stand Up held their ride that benefits military men and women and veterans here at home.

Riders could pay $35 and $15 for passengers which included a t-shirt and lunch.

Army veteran, Gary Hinnant says the ride supports veterans who need a hand up not a hand out.

“I’m a new rider, but I’m not a new veteran. I’ve been around for 37 years as a veteran and I support veterans from Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, and Reserve. We support them all and this is the one type of event that I can support by riding my bike, which I love to do. I can do today and support a veteran out there.”

Riders were gearing up to support their brothers and sisters who fought for our country’s freedom.

Army veteran, Willie Wilson says he came out to support his fellow veterans and give them all the help they need.

“It’s personal to me. Some made it home and some didn’t. It’s all for a good deal anyway to help our fellow soldiers that go back and defend our rights for this country.”

Army veteran, Cowboy says it is important to act normal when military members return they are trying to adjust just like you are.

“A lot of people don’t understand there’s things that have gone through our lives as being a combat veteran that we see and sometimes we go in dark areas. There may be something in the air that we smell, we feel, and it accumulates and gets onto a lot of people and that’s where they start to go into that dark area.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

