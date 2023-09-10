Motorcyclists ride for Topeka’s Veterans

Motorcyclists ride for Topeka’s Veterans
By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikers came out to the 9th Annual Hand Up Stand Up ride on Saturday to raise money to help local veterans.

Hundreds of bikes lined the Historic Harley Davidson of Topeka for a 100-mile ride.

Riders could pay $35 for themselves and $15 for any passengers. With that, they received a t-shirt and a lunch.

United States Army Veteran, Gary Hinnant, said the ride supports veterans who need a hand up — not a hand out.

“I’m a new rider, but I’m not a new veteran,” stated Hinnant. “I’ve been around for 37 years as a veteran and I support veterans from Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, and Reserve. We support them all and this is the one type of event that I can support by riding my bike, which I love to do, I can do today and support a veteran out there.”

Riders geared up to support their brothers and sisters who fought for our country’s freedom.

United States Army Veteran, Willie Wilson Jr., said he came out to support his fellow veterans and give them all the help they need.

“It’s personal to me. Some made it home and some didn’t,” said Wilson. “It’s all for a good deal anyway to help our fellow soldiers that go back and defend our rights for this country.”

United States Army Veteran, Cowboy, said it is important to act normal when military members return home. He said they are trying to adjust — just like you are.

“A lot of people don’t understand there’s things that have gone through our lives as being a Combat Veteran that we see and sometimes we go in dark areas,” said Cowboy. “There may be something in the air that we smell, we feel, and it accumulates and gets onto a lot of people and that’s where they start to go into that dark area.”

All of the proceeds benefit local patients suffering from PTSD at the VA Hospital and local community veterans.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners for Topeka’s West Ridge Mall
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka
Topeka Police are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to a...
Topeka Police attempt to locate Topeka man in connection to shooting, robberies
Timmy R. Hill, 51, of Osage City, was arrested for drug possession following a search warrant.
Osage City man arrested for drug possession following search warrant
FILE
Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023

Latest News

Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession
A cooler and rainy evening expected
A cooler and rainy evening expected
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 09-10-23
A local restaurant in downtown Topeka celebrated a milestone Saturday.
Downtown Topeka restaurant celebrates 5th anniversary