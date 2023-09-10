Motorcyclists ride for Topeka’s Veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikers came out to the 9th Annual Hand Up Stand Up ride on Saturday to raise money to help local veterans.

Hundreds of bikes lined the Historic Harley Davidson of Topeka for a 100-mile ride.

Riders could pay $35 for themselves and $15 for any passengers. With that, they received a t-shirt and a lunch.

United States Army Veteran, Gary Hinnant, said the ride supports veterans who need a hand up — not a hand out.

“I’m a new rider, but I’m not a new veteran,” stated Hinnant. “I’ve been around for 37 years as a veteran and I support veterans from Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, and Reserve. We support them all and this is the one type of event that I can support by riding my bike, which I love to do, I can do today and support a veteran out there.”

Riders geared up to support their brothers and sisters who fought for our country’s freedom.

United States Army Veteran, Willie Wilson Jr., said he came out to support his fellow veterans and give them all the help they need.

“It’s personal to me. Some made it home and some didn’t,” said Wilson. “It’s all for a good deal anyway to help our fellow soldiers that go back and defend our rights for this country.”

United States Army Veteran, Cowboy, said it is important to act normal when military members return home. He said they are trying to adjust — just like you are.

“A lot of people don’t understand there’s things that have gone through our lives as being a Combat Veteran that we see and sometimes we go in dark areas,” said Cowboy. “There may be something in the air that we smell, we feel, and it accumulates and gets onto a lot of people and that’s where they start to go into that dark area.”

All of the proceeds benefit local patients suffering from PTSD at the VA Hospital and local community veterans.

