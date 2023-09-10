Local organization builds beds for kids

An organization new to Topeka is working to meet the needs of children that need beds to sleep in.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization new to Topeka is working to meet the needs of children that need beds to sleep in.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Charity held a public build today from 9 a.m. to noon in the Sutherlands Parking lot.

The group builds wooden beds for children who don’t have a bed.

They take applications through their website, then set a community build day for volunteers to come together and build the beds.

Once complete, they work with local partners to deliver the bed, mattress and bedding to the family.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners for Topeka’s West Ridge Mall
Topeka Police identified the homicide victim following a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the...
Homicide victim identified following shooting in Hi-Crest neighborhood
FILE
Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023
Officers arrived around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St.
Topeka Police investigating homicide in Hi-Crest neighborhood
Topeka Police are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to a...
Topeka Police attempt to locate Topeka man in connection to shooting, robberies

Latest News

The Kansas AFL-ICO held their annual golf tournament on Saturday for the Boys and Girls Club of...
Kansas AFL/ICO holds 6th annual golf tournament
The Kansas AFL-ICO held their annual golf tournament on Saturday for the Boys and Girls Club of...
Kansas AFL/ICO holds 6th annual golf tournament
A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.
One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka
The NOTO Art District and Topeka Rescue Mission had their ArtCake Pancake joint fundraiser...
NOTO hold second annual ArtCake Pancake fundraiser