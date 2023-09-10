Local organization builds beds for kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization new to Topeka is working to meet the needs of children that need beds to sleep in.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Charity held a public build today from 9 a.m. to noon in the Sutherlands Parking lot.

The group builds wooden beds for children who don’t have a bed.

They take applications through their website, then set a community build day for volunteers to come together and build the beds.

Once complete, they work with local partners to deliver the bed, mattress and bedding to the family.

