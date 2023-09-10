Kansas AFL/ICO holds 6th annual golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas AFL-ICO held their annual golf tournament on Saturday for the Boys and Girls Club of Kansas at the Shawnee Country Club.

The Boys and Girls Club provides a safe space for kids and teens after school — and when school is not in session.

Golfers teed off this morning to help raise money for the organization.

Registration began at 7:45 a.m. and the shotgun start was at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.