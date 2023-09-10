Cultural mural dedication in Delia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural dedication representing the Native American culture took place Sunday afternoon in Delia.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the dedication with dance, music, and art.

Artist, Garret Larson, worked on the mural the entire month of July. He said that he finds importance in being able to express yourself and the mural brought him excitement and joy.

“The three people depicted in the mural, two of them I taught at Rossville High School. They shared their experiences with me while we worked on stuff in class. I was always interested in it and they would explain things to me,” said Larson. “So, when I had the opportunity to paint something like this, I immediately thought of those kids.”

Miss Potawatomi Nation for 2023-2024, Panno Wahwassuck, said she is grateful to have been chosen and to show people that they are still here.

“For me, it’s a really big honor to honor not only myself, but my family, my people, and where I come from,” said Wahwassuck.

Dancer, Kiwe Miller, said she loves dancing because she is able to be herself.

“It’s an honor to be on the mural because I’m representing both communities and my culture,” said Miller.

The artwork provides a visual representation of the love that is shared within their culture.

Executive Director of Native American Affairs, Jancita Warrington, said she loves that they were able to recognize the beautiful culture that exists in Jackson County.

“Sometimes I think that we are used to all of these boundaries of what a town is, what a county is, or what a state is,” said Warrington. “Sometimes we think that the reservations culture stops at the reservation line when in fact that’s not true — it encompasses a lot of Jackson County.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.