A cooler and rainy evening expected
Temperatures dropping significantly overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
