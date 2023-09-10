A cooler and rainy evening expected

Temperatures dropping significantly overnight
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

