Suicide Prevention 5K raises awareness in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People took steps Saturday morning to raise awareness of suicide and mental health.

The Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition held its 11th annual 5K run/walk. 13′s Melissa Brunner and Doug Brown were among the more than 215 people who took to the Shunga Trail from Crestview Park. It was the largest turnout ever for the event. Many ran or walked in honor of loved ones lost to suicide.

People also could find local mental health resources and enjoy music from Cleveland Blue. Plus, they were treated to a pancake breakfast and coffee creations from Circle Coffee.

Money raised from the 5K will go toward suicide prevention education and resources.

Remember, if you or a loved one is struggling, you can reach the crisis hotline by dialing 9-8-8.

Sunday, September 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day.

