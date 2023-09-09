Stormont Vail hosts summer bash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital hosted it’s 10th annual summer bash in hopes to bring in new employees.

The beach themed event had a variety of different tables, food trucks, and vendors to welcome in nursing students from over 25 area schools.

“We want all the students to come in here, to have fun, and to see all that the bash has to offer,” said Hospital Manager Tiffany Beyer. “We’ve got hiring managers from all the different areas, so they can come talk to the birth place, the emergency room, NICU, SICU, and all the different areas of the hospital.”

Beyer said there are options for students to come on board while in school to then have a position ready when they graduate.

“The reason we do closed beds at times is that we don’t have enough nurses, its not that we want to,” said Hospital Director Angela Mendez.

