Stormont Vail hosts summer bash

Stormont Vail announced COVID-19 procedures will change within the facilities starting June 19.
Stormont Vail announced COVID-19 procedures will change within the facilities starting June 19.
By Claire Decatur
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital hosted it’s 10th annual summer bash in hopes to bring in new employees.

The beach themed event had a variety of different tables, food trucks, and vendors to welcome in nursing students from over 25 area schools.

“We want all the students to come in here, to have fun, and to see all that the bash has to offer,” said Hospital Manager Tiffany Beyer. “We’ve got hiring managers from all the different areas, so they can come talk to the birth place, the emergency room, NICU, SICU, and all the different areas of the hospital.”

Beyer said there are options for students to come on board while in school to then have a position ready when they graduate.

“The reason we do closed beds at times is that we don’t have enough nurses, its not that we want to,” said Hospital Director Angela Mendez.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fatal collision along K-18 on Sept. 7, 2023.
One pronounced dead after 2 pedestrians hit by vehicle along K-18
New owners for Topeka’s West Ridge Mall
Officers arrived around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St.
Topeka Police investigating homicide in Hi-Crest neighborhood
FILE - Dustin Clayton, the victim of the April 202 unsolved homicide
Total of $5K now offered for information leading to arrest in 2022 murder
FILE
Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023

Latest News

Julian is among the therapy dogs at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
Workplace culture gains new focus for health care
FILE
KC physical therapist could lose license following emergency suspension
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff remains on the mend, urges prayers for ill pastor
Hospitals rethink nursing recruitment, retainment efforts post-pandemic