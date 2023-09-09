Rear-end crash leaves one person hospitalized in Jackson County

A rear-end crash left one person hospitalized in Jackson County.
A rear-end crash left one person hospitalized in Jackson County.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end crash left one person hospitalized in Jackson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Logs said that around 5:31 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder was stopped on northbound US-75 and 254th Rd. waiting to turn West onto 254th Rd. Meanwhile, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on US-75 when it struck the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder from behind. The impact pushed the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder onto the West shoulder of the highway. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado came to rest in the East ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Logs indicated that the the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was driven by Devin B. Bloom, 18, of Holton, who had no apparent injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Logs said that the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder was driven by Jody D. King, 34, of Holton. King had suspected minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Three juveniles were in the vehicle with King.

