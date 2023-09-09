One person injured following crash on I-70 in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 3:18 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, a 2007 Ford Focus and a 2012 Ford Fusion were both traveling westbound in the center lane on I-70. The 2007 Ford Focus swerved and struck the barrier wall, re-entered the westbound traffic and struck the 2012 Ford Fusion.

The KHP Online Crash Log indicated the 2007 Ford Focus was driven by Mykel Lukens, 18, of Topeka. Lukens had suspected minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The KHP Online Crash Log said the 2012 Ford Fusion was driven by Richard Anson, 71, of Topeka. Anson had no apparent injuries.

