One person hospitalized following I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego woman was hospitalized following an I-70 crash near Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 5:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan and 2018 Toyota were traveling in the No. 2 lane eastbound on I-70, about .5 miles west of Wanamaker Rd. Traffic was stopped ahead due to the construction zone. The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan rear-ended the 2018 Toyota, causing the Toyota to flip onto its side. Both vehicles were disabled in the lane of travel.

The KHP Online Crash Log indicated the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan was driven by George H. Strutzman, 79, of Wamego, who had no apparent injuries. Strutzman was traveling with an occupant, Jean Northup, 91, who was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The KHP Online Crash Log said the 2018 Toyota was driven by Frank S. Krumwiede, 59, of Amarillo, Texas. Krumwiede had no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.