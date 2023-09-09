One more day before cooler weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend will contain temperatures similar to the last several days with other conditions also being the same - low humidity, lots of sunshine and low chances for rain - at least until the end of Sunday night.

High temperatures for Saturday should get up into the upper 80s to lower 90s a repeat of the last couple of days once again, air quality is expected to be improving overall is we deal with the exiting of wildfire smoke/haze that plagued much of the great plains since the beginning of this week.

Lowe’s overnight should get down into the upper 50s to lower 60s once again setting the stage for Sunday which will - yet again - bring more of the same

However, Sunday evening and into overnight will bring a big change to our region.

Showers in a few thunderstorms are possible into Sunday night as a front is expected to move through and cool us down drastically into Monday. The rain is not so much of a concern, as the chances for any severe weather remain extremely low. In fact, much of this rain will be a welcome sight afterwards been a pretty dry stretch for the second half of August and so far for September.

The most widespread of the rain will occur overnight Sunday into Monday morning, but much of Monday afternoon will be rainy on and off throughout the day. This will be paired with temperatures dropping all the way down into the 60s for high temperatures.

High temperatures from Tuesday onwards look to stay in the 70s, only warming up towards around 80 by the end of the week and the start of next weekend.

It’s our first widespread taste of fall weather we’ve had so far, and will hopefully set the stage for much cooler temperatures in the weeks/months to come!

