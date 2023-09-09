KBI issues statewide silver alert for missing Wichita man

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man.

KBI officials said the Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man.

KBI officials indicated that the whereabouts of Tom Audley, 61, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

According to officials with the KBI, Audley was last seen on foot around noon on Saturday, Sept. 9 in the area of 15th St. N. and Coolidge. He was last seen wearing a purple hat, blue golf shorts and a light-colored t-shirt.

KBI officials indicated Audley is described as a white male who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He has been diagnosed with dementia and is non-verbal.

KBI officials noted if you see Audley, or have information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. If you have other information about this case, call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4111.

