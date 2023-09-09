Kansas football takes down Illinois

KU secures 34-23 victory over Illinois
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football secured a statement 34-23 win over Illinois at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The offense was on a roll in the first half, racking up a 28-7 lead by halftime. The defense held its own, proving it can play physical.

In his long-awaited return to the field, Jalon Daniels was 21-29 passing for 277 yards, adding 2 touchdowns. Devin Neal rushed for 120 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

The Jayhawks will be back in action on the road next Saturday, taking on Nevada to close out their non-conference schedule. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT.

