Fire, medical crews investigate substance leak from rail car in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical responded to a substance leak from a rail car around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Lawrence, Kan.

Officials with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said they were dispatched to a reported leak of an unknown substance from a rail car that was parked on a siding near the 400 block of Locust St. in the North Lawrence neighborhood. Four fire apparatus, a Battalion Chief and members of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to the incident.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical officials indicated after arriving at the scene, personnel made contact with a witness who indicated that the rail car had started to leak a few days earlier. Procedures were immediately initiated to contain and mitigate the spill. They consulted a national chemical response call center named CHEMTREC, and based on the markings of the railcar, identified that the leaking material was a Magnesium Chloride solution. This product is regularly applied to non-paved roads for dust abatement and to paved roads for deicing purposes. Information provided by CHEMTREK confirmed that this product presents no hazard to the community.

Douglas County Emergency Management, City of Lawrence Municipal Services & Operations, Union Pacific Railroad, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are collaborating in this response. This joint effort aims to ensure that the cleanup process is conducted in accordance with all necessary regulations and guidelines, minimizing any potential impact on the community and the environment.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical officials said they want to assure the community that there is no ongoing leak from the rail car and there is no hazard to the surrounding area. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical noted there have been no injuries reported from the incident response. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s initial incident response was concluded after one hour but command staff remain on the scene.

