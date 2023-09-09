Downtown Topeka hosts 10th annual Touch-A-Truck

Kansas Ave. closed for the 10th annual Touch-A-Truck in downtown Topeka.
Kansas Ave. closed for the 10th annual Touch-A-Truck in downtown Topeka.(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership took to downtown Topeka for the 10th annual Touch-A-Truck event.

The event featured vehicles from the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department, school busses, excavation vehicles, and more. The vehicles were on display for families to tour.

Evergy Plaza was a part of the festivities, opening their splash pad, playing music, hosting face paintings and giving away shirts.

“It’s just been really awesome for everybody to come together, kind of show a little bit of downtown Topeka and have a fun place for kids to just enjoy the day,” Claire Thomas, Events Coordinator with the Greater Topeka Partnership, said.

Thomas added events like the Touch-A-Truck are important to the downtown Topeka community, and they are continuing to partner with businesses to promote and hold more big events.

“We should be expecting a lot of big things. We’re connecting with a lot of big names,” Thomas said. “We’ve got a lot of small businesses, entrepreneurs in the works. We’re trying to connect young professionals in our community and really bring it together as a partnership.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners for Topeka’s West Ridge Mall
Topeka Police identified the homicide victim following a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the...
Homicide victim identified following shooting in Hi-Crest neighborhood
Officers arrived around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St.
Topeka Police investigating homicide in Hi-Crest neighborhood
FILE
Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023
Topeka Police are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to a...
Topeka Police attempt to locate Topeka man in connection to shooting, robberies

Latest News

Community Cares Chest has organized to provide support to area non-profit organizations in...
Community Cares Chest to provide support for area non-profit organizations
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical investigated a substance leak from a rail car in Lawrence,...
Fire, medical crews investigate substance leak from rail car in Lawrence
Washburn University will host the annual iRead Lecture featuring author Lawrence Goldstone.
Washburn University to host annual iRead lecture featuring author
K-State officials said Nicholas Wallace, K-State biologist and cancer researcher, has received...
K-State biologist researches methods to help with cervical cancer treatment