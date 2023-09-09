Downtown Topeka hosts 10th annual Touch-A-Truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership took to downtown Topeka for the 10th annual Touch-A-Truck event.

The event featured vehicles from the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department, school busses, excavation vehicles, and more. The vehicles were on display for families to tour.

Evergy Plaza was a part of the festivities, opening their splash pad, playing music, hosting face paintings and giving away shirts.

“It’s just been really awesome for everybody to come together, kind of show a little bit of downtown Topeka and have a fun place for kids to just enjoy the day,” Claire Thomas, Events Coordinator with the Greater Topeka Partnership, said.

Thomas added events like the Touch-A-Truck are important to the downtown Topeka community, and they are continuing to partner with businesses to promote and hold more big events.

“We should be expecting a lot of big things. We’re connecting with a lot of big names,” Thomas said. “We’ve got a lot of small businesses, entrepreneurs in the works. We’re trying to connect young professionals in our community and really bring it together as a partnership.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.