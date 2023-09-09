DoPika art gallery honors Native residents of Shawnee County

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library is hosting an art gallery featuring pieces honoring the original inhabitants of Shawnee County.

The art included in DoPika: A Land Acknowledgment comes in a variety of mediums and styles; but all recognize the heritage of the Kaw, Osage, Delaware, Potawatomi, Wyandotte, and Shawnee Nations. The gallery is a tribute to their impact, both past and present, on the area.

“A lot of times it’s given the impression that Native people are extinct, or they’ve all gone and live somewhere far away,” Lisa LaRue-Baker, one of the gallery’s organizers, explained.

“I think it’s really cool that they’re being able to give back to all the natives that used to live here, and really educate everyone about the true first people that were here,” Konrad Pumpkin Seed, an artist in the exhibit, said. “I’m very grateful to be here.”

DoPika is open until November 26, in the library’s Alice C. Sabatini Gallery.

